Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Ephraim G. Fields Sells 48,775 Shares

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) major shareholder Ephraim G. Fields sold 48,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $99,013.25. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OPXS opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.87. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.