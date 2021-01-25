Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,119,000 after buying an additional 249,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

