Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.