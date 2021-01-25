Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $13.31 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $541.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,715,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,949,230. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

