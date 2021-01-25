Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,000 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $9.25 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $571.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

