Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,751.75

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $309,751.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.