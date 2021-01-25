Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.90. 8,523,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

