OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $60.15 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $167.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.37 million to $169.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $368.65 million, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,760,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 633,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

