Orchid Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $111.84 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.