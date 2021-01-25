OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $399.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

