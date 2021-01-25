Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Origo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $483,504.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

