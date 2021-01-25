Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $183.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.70 million and the lowest is $183.40 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $709.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $710.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $705.72 million, with estimates ranging from $686.85 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

ORA traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. 765,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $117.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

