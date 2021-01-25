OST Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

