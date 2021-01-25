Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

