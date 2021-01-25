Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,757 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.58 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

