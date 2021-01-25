Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Albemarle stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

