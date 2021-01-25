Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $45.75 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

