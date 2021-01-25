Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.