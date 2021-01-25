Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $54.86 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

