Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 85,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

SLB opened at $24.41 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

