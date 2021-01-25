Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,718 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

