Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,673 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $46,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

