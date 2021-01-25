Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,107 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.11.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

