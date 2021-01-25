Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,473 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,747 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.52 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

