Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

