Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

