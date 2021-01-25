Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.13

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 584900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

