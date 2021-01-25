Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.46) Per Share (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn ($4.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $757.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Par Pacific by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

