Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Financial Analysis

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Medical REIT and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.44%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.96 $9.23 million $0.75 17.53 Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.53 -$36.90 million $0.98 9.02

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57% Paramount Group -8.31% -1.44% -0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Paramount Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.