Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

