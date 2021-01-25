Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $56,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

FISV opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

