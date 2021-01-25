Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 995 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,174,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $14,808,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $316.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

