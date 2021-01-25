Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $266.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

