Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $510,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.