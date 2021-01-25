Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $501,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 165.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,027,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

