Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

