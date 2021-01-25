Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after buying an additional 104,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after buying an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $145.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

