Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,351 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

