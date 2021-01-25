Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser Sells 3,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Courtney Blosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $72.42 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 547.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

