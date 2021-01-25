Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $86.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.