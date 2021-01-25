Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $75,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.36. 6,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

