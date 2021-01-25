PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.25 on Monday, reaching $247.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,491,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

