PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.75. 8,014,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

