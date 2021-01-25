PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,024 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $375,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 46,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in PayPal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 17,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.88. The stock had a trading volume of 84,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

