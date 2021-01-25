Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$8.19 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.