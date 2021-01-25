Pendal Group Limited Acquires 754 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $339.26 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.68 and its 200 day moving average is $312.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

