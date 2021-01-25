Pendal Group Limited Buys 459 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Okta were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $264.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.94. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

