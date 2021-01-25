Pendal Group Limited Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12,242.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.36 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.