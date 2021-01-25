Pendal Group Limited Has $939,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.