Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in ASML were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $569.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.72. The company has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

